Arkansas woman, 28, found dead hours after being ejected from pickup in wreck

A 28-year-old Arkansas woman was killed after she was ejected from her pickup in Garland County in a wreck that wasn't reported for hours Sunday, police said.

The 1996 GMC pickup was heading south in the 200 block of Treasure Isle Road west of Hot Springs around 12:15 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The pickup reportedly left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver, Jordyn Ashley Melancen of Hot Springs.

It was raining, and the road was slick at the time of the wreck, police said.

The wreck was reported to the Garland County sheriff's office by a passerby around 9:20 a.m., said spokesman Sgt. John Schroeder. The car had traveled down into a ditch off the side of the roadway, he said.

Melancen was pronounced dead after authorities responded and summoned the county coroner.

At least 308 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.