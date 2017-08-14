DEVELOPING: Shooting shuts down busy street in Little Rock

Authorities in Little Rock say at least one person has been injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The Little Rock Police Department said Asher Avenue was shut down between Fair Park Boulevard and University Avenue after a shooting near Taylor Street, which is south of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The extent of the victim's injuries wasn't immediately known.

Police asked for motorists to avoid the area.

The latest violence comes after a person was found dead earlier Monday in Little Rock in the city's third homicide in as many days and its 42nd of the year. That yearly total matched the number of homicides Little Rock had in all of 2016.

An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.