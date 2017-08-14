Happy birthday. It all happens rather quickly for you in the first three months of this solar return, a result of your wishes being aligned perfectly with the wishes of the universe.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you work alone there is less to distract you. You can focus and be prolific.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Instead of giving a person the benefit of the doubt, you do something more radically generous: You leave the doubt out altogether and give the entire benefit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll be attracted to strange scenes. If it doesn't look like anything you've experienced, you want to sign up.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can make something out of nothing. This ability will amaze people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): As an empathetic person, you acutely feel the pleasure and pain of others. Not everyone has this gift.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may be reluctant to talk about yourself today. You see life as a creative process, not a series of trophies to be toted out for company.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In today's case there are no adversaries, just people addressing individual needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Happiness will come in the realization that you've accomplished what you set out to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The numbers add up -- then fly by and blow out of the grasp of memory. Write down the time, costs, contact info and other relevant numbers to prevent having to chase them down later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remember, the backup is only a backup if there's another copy of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Steer clear of the battle. This is not a day to join the fight.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You feel your feelings at full strength now, but it's not such a good idea to show it. People will be frightened by intensity, and frightened people run the other way.

ActiveStyle on 08/14/2017