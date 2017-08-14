• Dr. Amir Khalil, a veterinarian who traveled with Dana the tiger on her journey from a defunct zoo in Aleppo, Syria, to a wildlife reserve in Jordan, where she gave birth to a cub just hours after arriving, said he had been worried the cub would be born in a cage but that he thinks Dana was waiting for a safe place.

• Linton Suttle was swimming on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island when he felt a sharp pain in his foot, he said, with his parents using photo comparisons and consulting shark researchers to confirm that the teen's injury was a shark bite.

• Timm Wenger, an entrepreneur who wants to use a three-wheeled tuk-tuk to offer sightseeing tours of Lancaster, Pa., is appealing state regulators' decision that the auto rickshaw that's ubiquitous on crowded city streets in Asia, Africa and Latin America is unsafe.

• Thomas Saadi, a spokesman for the federal Department of Veterans Affairs, said Guillermo Aillon, who served a life sentence for killing his estranged wife and her parents, was exhumed from a Connecticut veterans cemetery as part of "a very rare occurrence" under a federal law that gives the VA authority to remove the remains of murderers and rapists.

• Dr. James Godwin, a Wichita Falls, Texas, anesthesiologist, will try to win back a smuggled Mongolian Tyrannosaurus Bataar skull that was seized by federal authorities in 2013, his lawyer said, by arguing that he legally bought it.

• Bobby Breuer said he thinks his father, Raymond, was joking when he said he should share a casket with his wife of 77 years, Velva, if they died close together, but after the Missouri couple died 30 hours apart, the family fulfilled Raymond's wish, burying the pair in one casket, holding hands.

• Jack Bergerson, who has filed to run as a Democrat in the 2018 Kansas governor's race, won't be able to vote for himself, because the junior at The Independent School in Wichita will not turn 18 before Election Day.

• Lizzie Meek, a conservation manager for the Antarctic Heritage Trust, said a fruitcake found in a hut used by British explorer Robert Falcon Scott in 1911 "looked and smelled edible" despite being 106 years old.

• John Campbell, 48, a retired police officer from Cape May, N.J., pleaded guilty to theft for embezzling more than $100,000 from a police union to buy timeshares in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean and to make other personal purchases.

