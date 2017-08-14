Interns discover new species of crustacean at national park in Arkansas

Two interns at Hot Springs National Park have discovered new species of crustacean living in the thermal waters, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Spurred by decade-old research, Paul Solis and Meg O'Connor spent the summer sampling water outside the Government Free Bathhouse, according to the newspaper.

When the two observed the samples under a microscope, they reportedly found at least five species of Ostracod, or “seed shrimp,” previously undocumented in the park’s waters.

"This water, you touch it with your hand, it practically burns you," Solis, who is from Los Angeles, told the newspaper. "Now we know that organisms actually thrive in these locations."

The Sentinel-Record reported that O’Connor, from Baton Rouge, La., will continue the pair’s research for the next two months.

