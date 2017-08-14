Judge rules that families of victims in 1998 Arkansas school shooting owed $150M from killers

A judge has ruled that the families of the five people who died in a mass shooting at an Arkansas middle school almost two decades ago are owed $150 million from their killers, according to a news release.

Circuit Judge John Fogleman entered the judgement in the wrongful-death suit Monday, said Jonesboro attorney Bobby McDaniel, who represented all five families.

Mitchell Johnson was 13 when he and an 11-year-old classmate, Andrew Golden, killed four girls — Natalie Brooks, Paige Herring, Stephanie Johnson and Brittney Varner — and teacher Shannon Wright at Westside Middle School near Jonesboro on March 24, 1998, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Ten others were injured in the shooting.

According to Monday's news release, each family was awarded $20 million in compensatory and punitive damages against Johnson and an addition $10 million in damages against Golden, who has changed his name to Drew Grant.

It is unlikely the plaintiffs will ever collect any money, McDaniel said.

“If either of them tries to sell their story for a book or movie deal, or wins the lottery, this judgment means they can’t get rich without paying these families first."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.