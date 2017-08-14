LATEST: Reactions to death of former Razorback coach, AD Frank Broyles

Below are statements from Arkansas figures, family members and friends of legendary coach Frank Broyles. This story will be updated throughout the day. The full story on Broyles' death can be found here.

2:20 P.M.: U.S. REP. STEVE WOMACK

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas said he is mourning the death of Frank Broyles, whom he called a "football legend and a dear friend."

"Please join Razorback nation in praying for his family," Womack wrote in a statement.

2:15 P.M.: LITTLE ROCK TROJANS

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock athletics program said via Twitter that it joins others across the state and nation in remembering Frank Broyles.

The tweet referred to Broyles as "a legend in collegiate athletics," echoing what many have said after the death of the longtime figure in college sports.

2:05 P.M.: ARKANSAS AD JEFF LONG

The Razorback family “lost its patriarch” after the death of longtime athletics leader Frank Broyles, University of Arkansas Athletics Director Jeff Long said.

Long, who additionally serves as the university’s vice chancellor of athletics, also noted that “Arkansas has lost one of its most beloved figures.”

“In his more than 50 years of service to the University of Arkansas and intercollegiate athletics, his vision and leadership allowed the Razorback program to flourish and in turn enrich the lives of thousands of young men,” Long said.

Long said that he will forever be grateful for the “generosity, graciousness and unwavering support” that Broyles extended to him when he arrived.

2 P.M.: U.S. SEN. JOHN BOOZMAN

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, an alumnus of the University of Arkansas, said legendary figure Frank Broyles helped turn his alma mater into a “sports powerhouse.”

“As a coach and longtime athletic director for the university, his devotion to the school, and the young men and women who attended it, helped put young Arkansans on a path to success,” Boozman wrote.

The senator added that he will “forever be proud to be a Razorback,” referencing his time playing football at the university under Broyles' leadership.

Boozman said that Broyles was the “ultimate giver” and that “we are so much better for what he gave us.”

“Outside of family, the people who had the greatest influences on my life were my coaches and teachers. Perhaps none more so than Frank Broyles,” the senator wrote.

1:20 P.M.: BROYLES FAMILY

Arkansas athletics icon Frank Broyles lived “nothing short of a remarkable life,” his family said in a statement Monday shortly after his death.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Coach Frank Broyles,” family members wrote in a statement. “He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones.”

The Broyles family expressed its gratitude for those who helped contribute to his “charmed life” — a legacy that included sending the Razorbacks to their only football national championship and later serving as Arkansas’ athletics director.

Broyles, 92, was also was inducted into several halls of fame for his more than five decades at the University of Arkansas.

“We take peace in known that his faith was the foundation for the impact he made on the lives of others,” the statement reads. “From innumerable private moments with his family and friends, to countless public interactions with millions in various roles, Coach Broyles shared his attitude of gratitude and encouraged others to make a difference.”

Called a “trailblazer” and “difference maker” by relatives, Broyles established the Broyles Foundation and spread awareness of Alzheimer’s, the neurological disease he had suffered from before his death.

The family said a public celebration of his life is planned. Details were not finalized as of Monday afternoon.

The family said a public celebration of his life is planned. Details were not finalized as of Monday afternoon.