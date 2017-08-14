Police: At Little Rock pharmacy, thief stuffs cold medicine down pants, threatens to kill employee

Little Rock authorities are investigating after a thief stuffed cold medicine down his pants at a Walgreens then threatened to kill an employee who tried to stop him Sunday evening, police said.

An officer was sent at 6:30 p.m. to the Walgreens at 5525 W. 12th St. and spoke with a 21-year-old employee, according to a police report.

The woman told the officer she watched someone enter the store, walk to the medicine aisle and put four boxes of Mucinex down his pants. He then grabbed a box of blank CDs and tried to leave, she said.

The 21-year-old said she confronted the stranger and asked him to hand over the items he took. He reportedly pushed her out of the way, then said, "I will kill your white trash ass b****" before leaving.

The employee handed over photos she took of the person to police.

The thief was described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds and reportedly had a silver grill in his mouth and was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans at the time of the crime.

No suspects were named on the report.