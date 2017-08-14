Man, 39, is injured in drive-by shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting Friday.

When officers arrived at 5803 Chaucer Lane about 9:20 p.m., they found James Tyson lying on the ground with gunshot wounds in his ribs and lower back, a police report said.

Witnesses told officers a black four-door sedan pulled up and that someone fired at a group on the sidewalk. None of them could provide a description of the shooter.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

No suspect has been identified, and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

While the officers waited for emergency workers, a man walked into the crime scene, refused to leave and was later shocked with a stun gun and arrested, the report said.