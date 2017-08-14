60-year-old Arkansas man accused of hiding meth inside stuffed rabbit

Police say a 60-year-old Arkansas man is in custody after he tried to hide methamphetamine inside a stuffed rabbit.

Jonesboro officers drove to Curtis Brownlee’s house on National Road around 5 p.m. Friday to conduct a probation search after reports that he was selling meth there, according to the department.

The officers said they found a green pipe in a drawer, 26.4 grams of marijuana in two baggies and the rabbit on top of Brownlee's bed.

The rabbit was blue and white and reportedly contained 6.2 grams of meth.

Brownlee was arrested and taken to Craighead County jail, where he was charged with possession of meth with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Monday afternoon, records show.

