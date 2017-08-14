Home / Latest News /
Man pulls gun at church during self-defense argument, sheriff's office says
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man pulled a gun on a martial arts instructor at a church during an argument over using firearms for self-defense.
A St. Lucie County sheriff's office report says martial arts instructor Christopher Lasala was at Grace Christian Academy on Sunday discussing with parents an after-school class he is starting. When one asked about guns, Lasala replied they aren't always the best choice for self-defense.
Lasala and witnesses told deputies that 61-year-old George Meyer overheard Lasala and said martial arts are useless. They say he then pulled a handgun, pointed it at Lasala and said, "Bang, you're dead." Meyer soon put his gun away and left.
Meyer later told deputies he pulled the gun but didn't point it. He has been charged with aggravated assault.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Man pulls gun at church during self-defense argument, sheriff's office says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
obbie says... August 14, 2017 at 12:36 p.m.
Sad that the martial arts guy and the gun guy are both right, depending on the circumstances.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.