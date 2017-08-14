Monday recruiting tidbits: BB prospect plans Arkansas visit

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson and his staff is expected to host a highly regarded guard for an official visit in September.

Guard Jordan Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Cedar Hill, Texas, plans to officially visit the Hogs Sept. 15-17. He has offers from schools like TCU, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and others. He played for Dallas Showtyme Elite in the spring and summer. Assistant Scotty Thurman is recruiting Phillips.

Highly recruited offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said he plans to take an official visit to Arkansas during the season.

Carvin, 6-5, 330 pounds, of Cordova, Tenn., has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Tight end Luke Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., talked to Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. on Sunday and is trying to figure out which game to attend for either official or an unofficial visit.

Tight end Glenn Beal said he plans to make an unofficial visit for an Arkansas game in fall along with an official.

Beal, 6-4, 260 pounds of River Ridge, (La.) John Curtis has a top six of Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Oregon, UCLA and Ole Miss.

Arkansas defensive end target Nick Fulwider will take his last official visit to Arkansas before making his college decision.

Fulwider, 6-7, 245, 4.79 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Tyrone, (Ga.) Sandy Creek has more than 20 scholarship offers. He also plans to officially visit Rutgers Indiana, Ga. Tech and North Carolina.

Hog linebacker commitment Bumper Pool, 6-2, 216 of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy is looking to take his official visit for the TCU game on Sept. 9. He plans to graduate in December and enroll in January.

Arkansas cornerback commit Byron Hanspard, 6-1, 181 of Desoto, Texas said he'll most likely make his official visit for the TCU game.

Razorback defensive line commit John Mincey, 6-4, 265 of Homerville, (Ga.) Clinch County is also planning to officially visit Fayetteville for the TCU game.

Sophomore quarterback Ken Seals, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Weatherford, Texas, plans to attend the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M contest in Cowboys stadium on Sept. 23. He attended one of the Hogs' summer camps.

He completed 114 of 238 passes for 1,515 yards and 15 touchdowns for Azle, Texas, as a freshman.

Junior defensive lineman DeAngelo Griffin, 6-1, 295 of Cordele, (Ga.) Crisp County said he's trying to attend an early September game in Fayetteville. The Hogs are one of several schools that have offered.