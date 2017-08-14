Names and Faces

• A video taken on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 shows Tom Cruise limping after performing a stunt in which he jumps between buildings. The video was published Sunday by TMZ. It captures a tethered Cruise leaping to a building, hitting its side and then crawling over the top and running away. After he finished the take, Cruise was seen limping, though he was able to rappel back to the building he jumped from. The extent of Cruise's injuries wasn't known. Neither Cruise's representatives nor Paramount Pictures returned messages Sunday. The 55-year-old actor is well-known for performing many of his own stunts. The sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is currently shooting in London. It's scheduled for release in July.

• Bruno Mars said Saturday that he is donating $1 million from his Michigan concert to aid those affected by the Flint water crisis. The Grammy-winning star told the audience at his show in Auburn Hills, about 30 miles from Detroit, that he and tour promoter Live Nation are redirecting funds from the show to the charity The Community Foundation of Greater Flint. In 2014, Flint switched water sources and failed to add corrosion-reducing phosphates, allowing lead from old pipes to leach into the water. Elevated levels of lead, a neurotoxin, were detected in children, and 12 people died in a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that experts suspect was linked to the improperly treated water. "I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," Mars said in a statement. "Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster." Mars, who was born and raised in Hawaii, performed at the Palace of Auburn Hills during his sold-out 24K Magic World Tour. His latest album, 24K Magic, recently achieved double platinum status.

