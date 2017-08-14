NFL EXHIBITION ROUNDUP

LIONS 24, COLTS 10

INDIANAPOLIS — Jake Rudock threw two touchdown passes to Kenny Golladay, leading the Detroit Lions over the injury-depleted Indianapolis Colts.

Rudock played most of the first 2½ quarters and was 13 of 21 for 142 yards. Mathew Stafford was 2 of 3 for 36 yards on his only series, which ended on an interception.

Rudock connected with Golladay on a 23-yard TD pass in the first quarter and a 15-yard score in the second. Matt Prater made a 28-yard field goal and his 53-yarder came up short as time expired in the first half.

All the Colts could muster without Andrew Luck was 230 total yards, 14 first downs, a 42-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri in the second quarter and a 1-yard TD run from Troymaine Pope as time ran out.

The most encouraging news for the Colts came from the TV booth where General Manager Chris Ballard told the local broadcast team that Luck’s strength levels are “probably better than they were last year.”

It could be an indication Luck is nearing a return to action following offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. Scott Tolzien, Luck’s replacement, went 2 of 5 for 24 yards.

SEAHAWHS 48, CHARGERS 17

CARSON, Calif. — Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Gates on the opening drive of the Los Angeles Chargers’ first preseason game since relocation, but the Seahawks’ backups dominated the rest of the preseason opener Sunday night.

Rivers and his first-team offense were excellent, marching 75 yards in 13 plays to begin the Chargers’ three-year residency at 27,000-seat StubHub Center. The Chargers moved 111 miles north from San Diego into a stadium built for soccer, but providing an undeniably intimate NFL experience for fans.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ first touchdown was a San Diego classic Rivers threw over the middle to Gates for a 5-yard score, making the next big play in the veteran stars’ 12-year partnership.

The Chargers’ revamped defense clearly has work to do under new coordinator Gus Bradley after allowing 459 yards to the Seahawks, whose reserves mostly got off to a stellar start.

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a field goal in his only drive with Seattle’s first-team offense despite consistent pressure from Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

The rest of Seattle’s 34-point first half was a showcase for its backup defense, which forced three turnovers, and a solid second-team offense led by Trevone Boykin, who passed for 189 yards.

Terence Garvin returned a tipped interception 37 yards for a Seattle touchdown, and Chris Carson cashed in a 1-yard score run after the Chargers’ Kellen Clemens fumbled a handoff with Andre Williams.

Clemens threw a 74-yard TD strike to speedy Travis Benjamin, but Rivers’ backup also had two interceptions on deflected passes.