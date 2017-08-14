Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 14, 2017, 10:33 a.m.

Pulaski County man charged with assault after scuffle where shot fired, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:47 a.m.

perry-ford-28-of-north-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Perry Ford, 28, of North Little Rock

A Pulaski County man was arrested Saturday after he struck his girlfriend with a gun that was later fired during a struggle, the sheriff's office said.

Pulaski County deputies were sent sometime before 12:30 p.m. to the home of 28-year-old Perry Ford after getting a call about shots fired, according to a report.

At the home in the 4200 block of Arkansas 161 just outside North Little Rock, Ford's girlfriend told investigators the couple had been fighting and he struck her with his gun, the report said. She said when she tried to grab the firearm from him, it went off.

The report did not indicate that anyone was struck by gunfire.

Police said the woman reported Ford also punched her in the face and choked her.

Ford was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of a firearm by certain persons, all felonies.

He was being held without bail Monday morning at the Pulaski County jail.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 12.

