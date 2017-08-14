Off the Wire

TRACK AND FIELD

Felix leads way for U.S.

Allyson Felix earned a second gold medal Sunday and highlighted the overwhelming performance of the United States at the 10-day world championships. In doing so, Felix made sure she became the most decorated athlete in the history of the event -- and that includes Usain Bolt. Felix won gold in the 1,600-meter relay a day after winning the same color medal in the 400 relay. She also earned a bronze medal in the 400-meter race to give her 16 in her career. Bolt finished his career with 14. In a world championship of upsets right up to the last event, Trinidad and Tobago beat the United States in the men's 1,600 relay, producing only a little dent in an all-powerful performance. The Americans finished with 30 medals, 10 of them gold. That was only one short of the overall record held by East Germany.

GOLF

Silverman holds on

Ben Silverman of Canada won his first professional tournament Sunday when he held off Talor Gooch by one stroke to win the Price Cutter Charity Championship at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Mo. Silverman finished the tournament with a 25-under 263 after shooting a final-round 5-under 67. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) tied for 10th at 19 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was 12 under and tied for 39th.

Schubert wins U.S. Women's Am

Sophia Schubert birdied the first hole and cruised to a 6-and-5 victory over Albane Valenzuela in the final of the 117th U.S. Women's Amateur Championship on Sunday in Chula Vista, Calif. The 21-year-old Schubert, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., who will be a senior at Texas, is the first Longhorn to win the title since Kelli Kuehne won two consecutive in 1995 and 1996. She also ended a streak of nine consecutive teenage champions. Valenzuela, 19, the reigning Pac-12 champion as a freshman at Stanford, was bidding to become the first winner from Switzerland and the first Cardinal to win in 34 years.

BASKETBALL

Krzyzewski has knee surgery

Duke basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski has undergone knee replacement surgery. Team spokesman Cory Walton said the procedure on his right knee was performed Sunday by Dr. Michael Bolognesi at the university's hospital. Bolognesi said the surgery went "very smoothly," and doctors hoped to have the Hall of Fame coach walking later in the day. He's expected to be released within one to three days to begin a rehabilitation program at Duke. The surgery led Duke to cancel the exhibition trip to the Dominican Republic that was scheduled to begin this week. Krzyzewski opted for surgery after determining his knee condition "wouldn't be sustainable" through the season.

BOXING

Maloofs bet on Mayweather

Gavin and Joe Maloof are so confident Floyd Mayweather Jr. will beat Conor McGregor that they bet $880,000 on it. And if the Maloof brothers are big winners along with Mayweather on Aug. 26, they are giving the proceeds of their whopping wager to charity. The wealthy entrepreneurs and former Sacramento Kings owners revealed their extraordinary bet to The Associated Press on Sunday, two days after they placed the wager at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The bet is thought to be the biggest yet made on the fight, which is expected to be Vegas' biggest spectacle in recent years. The Maloofs will make a $160,000 profit if Mayweather -- a minus-550 favorite Friday -- remains unbeaten against McGregor, the UFC champion making his pro boxing debut.

HORSE RACING

Songbird to run at Saratoga

Songbird will return to Saratoga to run in the $700,000 Personal Ensign on Aug. 26 rather than taking on male horses in the $1 million Pacific Classic at Del Mar a week earlier. Owner Rick Porter of Fox Hill Farm said Sunday that Saratoga is his favorite track and the Personal Ensign is the right race for the 4-year-old filly. Songbird is 13-1 in her career and has earnings of over $4.5 million. Her only loss came by a nose to Beholder in last year's Breeders' Cup Distaff. Songbird put in a 5-furlong workout at Del Mar on Sunday, completing the distance in 1:01 in her home state of California.

TENNIS

Zverev upsets Federer

Alexander Zverev kept his winning streak alive with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Swiss ace Roger Federer in the Rogers Cup final on Sunday in Montreal. The 20-year-old Zverev, the winner last week in Washington, D.C., posted a 10th consecutive match victory and ended the 36-year-old Federer's winning streak at 16. The German also tied Federer with a fifth tournament victory this year. He got even for a loss to Federer at Halle, Germany, on June 25.

BASEBALL

Astros trade for Clippard

The Houston Astros have acquired reliever Tyler Clippard from the Chicago White Sox for a player to be named or cash considerations. Clippard was traded from the New York Yankees to Chicago in a seven-player deal on July 18. The 32-year-old right-hander went 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 2 saves in 11 appearances with the rebuilding White Sox. The deal was announced Sunday night. The Astros lead the American League with a 72-45 record. Clippard has a 48-41 record with a 3.04 ERA and 59 saves in 11 years in the majors. He made the NL All-Star team with Washington in 2011 and 2014.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida suspends 7 for Michigan opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Florida has suspended troubled receiver Antonio Callaway and six other players for the team’s season opener against Michigan.

Defensive end Keivonnis Davis, defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, linebacker James Houston, linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive lineman Jordan Smith and offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort also won’t play Sept. 2 against the Wolverines in Arlington, Texas.

The players were suspended for misusing school-issued funds, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Sunday because Florida did not release details of the suspensions.

“We have a small group of players that have made some choices that are extremely disappointing,” Coach Jim McElwain said in a statement. “Action has been taken: They have missed some practice and will miss the Michigan game. We will use this as a learning opportunity and we will have some players step up as we move forward.”

Being without Callaway could be big since he’s the team’s top offensive playmaker. In two seasons, the junior from Miami has 89 catches for 1,399 yards and 11 touchdowns.

But his talent has been overshadowed by his troubles.

Callaway pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in May and was suspended for the spring semester in 2016 amid sexual battery allegations. He admitted in court documents that he smoked marijuana, though he was eventually cleared of the battery allegation by a Title IX investigation.

Callaway was internally disciplined following the marijuana citation this spring.

Davis was expected to be a key contributor in Florida’s defensive line rotation. He had 27 tackles, 1½ sacks and a forced fumble in 2016.

