Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:32 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.
Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.
Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote in response to the violence: "Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn't block road ways."
In a Facebook interview with Masslive.com, Lariviere says he's a "good man who made a stupid comment."
Democratic Mayor Domenic Sarno says: "There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer."
An Ohio man is charged with second-degree murder and other counts over the crash.
BOLTAR says... August 14, 2017 at 9:44 a.m.
Here is some more free speech: "You're fired!"
