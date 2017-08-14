Officials look to revamp pens after violent episodes at Arkansas prison

Solitary pens used to contain maximum security prisoners at one Arkansas prison were identified as problematic before inmates were able to escape from them in a pair of violent episodes at a different facility in recent weeks, the state’s prisons director told lawmakers Monday.

Improvements to the security of the pens at the East Arkansas Regional Unit had already been approved prior to the episodes, which occurred at the Maximum Security Unit on July 22 and Aug. 7, Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley said.

Now, prison officials are also looking at revamping the pens at the Maximum Security Unit, she said.

Several guards were injured in the two altercations. During the most recent disturbance, inmates were able to get access to an officer’s taser and take control of an area of the prison before later surrendering.

Kelley said she was not sure exactly when the problem was first recognized at the East Arkansas Unit but that officials were aware inmates there had figured out how to breach the structures.

She said prisons officials were not aware that inmates at the Maximum Security Unit had also found flaws in the pens prior to what happened there.

