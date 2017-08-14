On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I'm headed to college soon, and I admit I feel lonely and scared. I've heard all sorts of things about the way people who take Jesus seriously are ignored or even mocked in college, and I wonder what I'm getting into. Do you have any advice for me?

DEAR M.R: The most important truth I can give you is that you are never alone. God is with you, and He wants to help and encourage you every step of the way. God's promise is true: "Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you" (Hebrews 13:5).

What can you do? First, make certain of your commitment to Jesus Christ as your Savior and Lord. Don't see Him as just one of many interests; see Him instead as He really is: the center and foundation of your life. Remember: He loves you so much that He gave His life for you. Now give your life to Him -- totally and completely.

Then seek out other Christians on your campus. Most colleges and universities have active Christian groups; your pastor or youth worker may know of them, or campus bulletin boards may include information about them. You aren't alone; other believers are facing the same questions you'll face, and you need each other. The Bible says, "Encourage one another daily ... so that none of you may be hardened by sin's deceitfulness" (Hebrews 3:13).

In addition, spend time alone with God every day, no matter how busy you are. Make the Bible and prayer part of your daily "spiritual diet," and take time to pause and reflect on what God wants to do in your life during these years. Even in the midst of his worst struggles, Job declared, "I have treasured the words of his mouth more than my daily bread" (Job 23:12).

