Man accused of robbing business on I-30 arrested at Little Rock hotel, authorities say

Authorities say they have arrested a man accused of robbing a central Arkansas business last week.

Officers found Christopher Marshall, 33, at a Little Rock hotel around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Benton Police Department.

Employees at the tractor supply store on Interstate 30 told officers that the man came out of the bushes wearing a mask around closing time Thursday night. He reportedly brandished a handgun and forced the employees back into the store.

After a scuffle, Marshall fled with multiple stab wounds, according to the news release. Two workers suffered minor injuries, and one of them was hospitalized.

Officers later tracked the 33-year-old from a Little Rock hospital to the hotel, where he was ultimately arrested.

Marshall was being held at Saline County jail Monday afternoon, and he is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons, third-degree battery and theft of property.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.