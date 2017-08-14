Knocked unconscious, dumped on Cantrell Road, man tells Little Rock police

A man told Little Rock police that he was knocked unconscious and dumped at a spot on Cantrell Road on Monday morning.

Officers found him around 8:20 a.m. outside a house near Alsopp Park and about half a mile from the Country Club of Little Rock.

The victim told officers thar he did not know how he had gotten there.

He remembered leaving his girlfriend’s apartment near Target around 4:30 a.m. He stopped at a red light on the intersection of Cantrell Road and University Avenue, he said, and the next thing he could remember, he was waking up in a ditch.

The man's vehicle was nowhere to be found. According to the police report, he walked to a home in the 10 block of Cantrell Road and asked a woman there to called 911.

The officers who reported to the scene observed a bruise the shape of a horseshoe running across the man’s face.

Police have been unable to locate the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.