PHOTOS: Police in Little Rock investigate city's 42nd homicide of year

Little Rock police say they are investigating a homicide, the city's 42nd so far this year and third in as many days.

In a tweet Monday, the department said officers are at the scene of the crime at 29th Street and Frontage Road. That area is near Interstate 30 south of Roosevelt Road.

Authorities at the scene described the victim as a black male. Officers were called to the area shortly before 9:30 a.m. The body was reportedly found 10 feet off the road in a grassy area.

No other details have been provided.

In 2016, the city had 42 killings for the year.

Investigators in Little Rock responded over the weekend to a pair of homicides: the killings of 54-year-old Allen Sims on Saturday and 48-year-old Vincent James on Sunday.

An Arkansas Online reporter is at the scene. Check back for updates.