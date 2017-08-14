Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 14, 2017, 10:37 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

PHOTOS: Police in Little Rock investigate city's 42nd homicide of year

By Kally Patz , Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 9:58 a.m. Updated today at 10:21 a.m.

police-investigate-a-homicide-at-29th-street-and-frontage-in-little-rock-on-monday-morning

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Police investigate a homicide at 29th Street and Frontage in Little Rock on Monday morning.

Click here for larger versions
Photos by Brandon Riddle

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Little Rock police say they are investigating a homicide, the city's 42nd so far this year and third in as many days.

In a tweet Monday, the department said officers are at the scene of the crime at 29th Street and Frontage Road. That area is near Interstate 30 south of Roosevelt Road.

Authorities at the scene described the victim as a black male. Officers were called to the area shortly before 9:30 a.m. The body was reportedly found 10 feet off the road in a grassy area.

No other details have been provided.

In 2016, the city had 42 killings for the year.

Investigators in Little Rock responded over the weekend to a pair of homicides: the killings of 54-year-old Allen Sims on Saturday and 48-year-old Vincent James on Sunday.

An Arkansas Online reporter is at the scene. Check back for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: PHOTOS: Police in Little Rock investigate city's 42nd homicide of year

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Tigermule says... August 14, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.

too close to my catfish place (Lassis Inn) for comfort.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online