Police: Woman dies after jumping from moving ambulance in Arkansas

A woman died Monday after jumping from a moving ambulance in Arkansas, according to state police.

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police responded around 12:10 p.m. to U.S. 67 at mile marker 45.5, spokesman Bill Sadler said in an emailed statement.

The ambulance was traveling southbound on the highway in Searcy.

Emergency personnel were transporting the woman, whose identity was not released, from Paragould to a mental health facility in Little Rock, Sadler said.

An investigation is ongoing into the death.

