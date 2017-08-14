Rams hold off Cowboys for preseason win

LOS ANGELES — With the Dallas Cowboys' playmaking stars all sitting this one out, Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams' more modest collection of offensive talent got just enough done to win their preseason opener.

Goff led the Rams on a touchdown drive in the opening minutes, and backup kicker Travis Coons made a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 6:11 left in Los Angeles' 13-10 victory Saturday night.

Goff completed 3 of 4 passes for 34 yards while playing eight snaps in the opener for the Rams, who need the No. 1 pick in last year's draft to take a big step forward this fall. Just winning any game at the Coliseum was a step for the Rams, who lost the final six home contests of their relocation season last fall.

"It's a good one to learn from, and I was happy with the win for us," Goff said.

The Rams punted after Goff's first three plays, but Josh Forrest recovered the Cowboys' muffed return. Robert Woods then caught Goff's pass and fumbled near the goal line moments later, but rookie Cooper Kupp recovered for a score.

Los Angeles' offense put up 271 yards with Sean Mc-Vay calling the plays on his first day on the sideline as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. While Sean Mannion played most of the game and passed for 144 yards, Goff used the night as a learning opportunity.

"I was trying to do my best to help Sean, and then just try to talk to guys, keep those guys encouraged," Goff said.

Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott were among several starters sitting out for the Cowboys, who didn't manage a first down until the second quarter and got just nine first downs all game. Elliott was given a sixgame suspension by the NFL on Friday for injuring his girlfriend in July 2016.

"We talked to the team about the situation and the importance of focusing on what we can control," Dallas coach Jason Garrett said of Elliott's troubles. "We can't control what the NFL does, and it's not my place to comment on whether I think it's justified. ... We suspected something like this might happen. We prepared our team accordingly by building it the right way."

Elliott and Prescott worked out on the Coliseum field before the game and then watched from the sideline in uniform. The Cowboys threw 41 passes in Elliott's absence, and Darren McFadden was their top ball-carrier with only six rushes.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

LIONS 24, COLTS 10

Jake Rudock showed the Detroit Lions he could fill in for Matthew Stafford — if needed.

The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, are still looking for an answer behind Andrew Luck.

Rudock took advantage of the injury-depleted Colts by throwing two touchdown passes to Kenny Golladay, driving the Lions to a short field goal and leading them to a 24-10 victory in the preseason opener on Sunday.

“You can see the difference between last year and this year at this time,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “He has a better grasp of things around him. He’s in command.”

The second-year quarterback played most of the first 2½ quarters and wound up 13 of 21 for 142 yards. Stafford played one series, going 2 of 3 for 36 yards and left after throwing an interception.

All the Lions needed against the injury-depleted Colts was Rudock’s 23-yard TD strike to Golladay in the first quarter.

But Rudock also threw a 15-yarder to Golladay in the second and set up Matt Prater for a 28-yard field goal to make it 17-3 at the half. Detroit closed out its scoring with a 15-yard TD pass from Brad Kaaya to Dontez Ford.

With Luck still on the physically unable to perform list following offseason surgery on a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, the Colts sputtered.

Indy finished with 230 total yards — 90 on its final drive — and 14 first downs. Their only points came from Adam Vinatieri’s 42-yard field goal in the first half and a 1-yard TD plunge from Troymaine Pope as time ran out.

SEAHAWKS 48, CHARGERS 17

Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Gates on the opening drive of the Los Angeles Chargers’ first preseason game since relocation, but the Seahawks’ backups dominated the rest of the preseason opener in Seattle’s 48-17 victory Sunday night.

Rivers and his first-team offense were excellent, marching 75 yards in 13 plays to begin the Chargers’ three-year residency at 27,000-seat StubHub Center. The Chargers moved 111 miles north from San Diego into a stadium built for soccer, but providing an undeniably intimate NFL experience for fans.

The LA Chargers’ first touchdown was a San Diego classic Rivers threw over the middle to Gates for a 5-yard score, making the next big play in the veteran stars’ 12-year partnership.

The Chargers’ revamped defense clearly has work to do under new coordinator Gus Bradley after giving up 459 yards to the Seahawks, whose reserves mostly got off to a stellar start.

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a field goal in his only drive with Seattle’s firstteam offense despite consistent pressure from Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, the Chargers’ dynamic pass-rushing duo.

The rest of Seattle’s 34-point first half was a showcase for its backup defense, which forced three turnovers, and a solid second-team offense led by Trevone Boykin, who passed for 189 yards.

RAMS 13, COWBOYS 10