Shot at park in LR, man tells officers

A 27-year-old man was shot Sunday morning, according to a police spokesman.

Police were dispatched to UAMS Medical Center at 1:22 p.m. on a shooting report, according to an online dispatch log.

According to police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan, the victim said he was shot at Fletcher Park near Interstate 630. The victim said the shooting happened about three hours before he arrived at the hospital, according to McClanahan.

He identified the victim as Gregory Gordon. Police could not find a crime scene or witnesses at the park, he said.

Man, 39, is injured in drive-by shooting

Little Rock police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting Friday.

When officers arrived at 5803 Chaucer Lane about 9:20 p.m., they found James Tyson lying on the ground with gunshot wounds in his ribs and lower back, a police report said.

Witnesses told officers a black four-door sedan pulled up and that someone fired at a group on the sidewalk. None of them could provide a description of the shooter.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

No suspect has been identified, and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

While the officers waited for emergency workers, a man walked into the crime scene, refused to leave and was later shocked with a stun gun and arrested, the report said.

Woman in vehicle shot, LR police say

Little Rock police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was shot Saturday afternoon.

Officers found Destinee Simmons at CHI St. Vincent about 3:30 p.m., according to a police report. She was there receiving treatment for a life-threatening gunshot wound in her sternum.

A friend told officers it happened while he and Simmons were sitting in a vehicle near the intersection of Baseline Road and Tedburn Circle, the report said. He said he heard two or three shots, then turned and saw that Simmons had been hit.

Officers found the vehicle in a parking deck outside. They saw blood on the seat and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the passeng

er door.

Police did not locate the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 08/14/2017