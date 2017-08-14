Home /
Style: The culture of the carpool line
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:07 a.m.
Drive-through lines are all the rage for picking up dry-cleaning, fast food and even groceries, Kimberly Dishongh writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
Car lines for picking up kids at school, on the other hand, just make people rage
After the first-day-of-school euphoria has passed, the dreaded ritual awaits.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: The culture of the carpool line
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.