West Little Rock coffee shop to reopen this week

Frank Broyles, Arkansas icon, dies at 92

Monday, August 14, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 1:11 p.m.

FILE: Cafe Brunelle in west Little Rock


A coffee shop in the Promenade at Chenal in west Little Rock will reopen Tuesday after announcing last month it would close for three weeks to "restructure."

Cafe Brunelle said it would have a grand reopening to mark its return. A statement from the business said it now has new menu items, new staff and a new manager.

The reopening had originally been set for Aug. 7.

