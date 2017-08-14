Home / Latest News /
West Little Rock coffee shop to reopen this week
This article was published today at 1:11 p.m.
A coffee shop in the Promenade at Chenal in west Little Rock will reopen Tuesday after announcing last month it would close for three weeks to "restructure."
Cafe Brunelle said it would have a grand reopening to mark its return. A statement from the business said it now has new menu items, new staff and a new manager.
The reopening had originally been set for Aug. 7.
