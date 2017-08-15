2 Web hosting firms ban neo-Nazi site

A neo-Nazi website was evicted from its home on the Internet after posting about a violent white nationalist rally.

The Web hosting company GoDaddy, which has been criticized for months for hosting the Daily Stormer, announced late Sunday that "they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service."

Sure enough, the Daily Stormer's front page was shortly replaced with a drawing of a dead whale and an error message: "We're having an outage."

The site was back online Monday afternoon, with a triumphant post blaming hackers for "a brief disruption."

Hackers or not, the Stormer also had a new Web host -- Google, which promptly announced that it, too, would be kicking the neo-Nazis out.

"We are canceling Daily Stormer's registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service," a spokesman for the company said Monday.

The Stormer's eviction troubles began over the weekend, with a post by founder Andrew Anglin about Heather Heyer, a protester who was killed Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., after someone plowed into a crowd with a car.

In the Daily Stormer post, Anglin characterized Heyer as dying in a "road rage incident." He said she was a "drain on society" and disparaged her appearance. "Most people are glad she is dead," he wrote.

GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race confirmed the company's decision to boot the Daily Stormer in an email to The Washington Post. The article about Heyer violated GoDaddy's terms of service, Race said.

"Given The Daily Stormer's latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service," Race wrote in the email.

