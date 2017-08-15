Teen dies day after Little Rock shooting, taking city's homicide total past 2016 mark

A 19-year-old who was shot in Little Rock has died, becoming the 43rd homicide in Arkansas’ capital city this year and taking the figure just past the total number of slayings recorded in all of 2016.

Michael Davis, one of three people hurt in a triple shooting Monday afternoon on Asher Avenue, was pronounced dead shortly before 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at a local hospital, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Davis and two others — 28-year-old Dominique Norris and 24-year-old Anjanette Yancy — were found in a wrecked 2006 Audi, which had been hit with gunfire before crashing into a parked Dodge pickup in the 5600 block of Asher Avenue.

The bullets were reportedly fired from a white vehicle that was traveling west on the road with the Audi.

Norris and Yancy are expected to live, according to authorities.

On Monday morning, officers were investigating the city’s 42nd homicide just off Interstate 30 at Frontage Road and East 29th Street. There, 27-year-old Antwon Bryant of Little Rock was found lying in the grass about 10 feet west of Frontage Road.

Two homicides happened over the weekend, so Davis' slaying marks four deaths from gunshot wounds within the past five days.

At this point in 2016, 20 slayings had been recorded in Little Rock, McClanahan said. Forty-two homicides were tallied by the year’s end.

Arkansas’ capital city is on track to end 2017 with the highest number of homicides since 1993, when the yearly total reached 76.

Other gun violence reported in the city in the last 48 hours included a Monday shooting at the Asher One Stop convenience store, which is blocks away from where Davis was struck. One person was shot in the stomach with injuries not considered life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear whether the two shootings on Asher Avenue were related.

On Tuesday afternoon, a person was shot multiple times near the intersection of 25th and Pine streets. The injuries were said to be not life-threatening.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.