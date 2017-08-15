Ambulance rider jumps, police say
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:57 a.m.
SEARCY -- A woman who was being taken to a mental-health facility died after she reportedly jumped from a moving ambulance in Searcy, Arkansas State Police said.
State police spokesman Bill Sadler said personnel with Arkansas Emergency Transport Ambulance were taking the woman from Paragould to a Little Rock health facility.
Sadler said in a brief news release that the woman reportedly jumped as the ambulance was traveling southbound along U.S. 67 on Monday. Troopers arrived at the scene at 12:13 p.m.
The woman's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
State Desk on 08/15/2017
