Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 3:14 a.m.

Ambulance rider jumps, police say

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:57 a.m.

SEARCY -- A woman who was being taken to a mental-health facility died after she reportedly jumped from a moving ambulance in Searcy, Arkansas State Police said.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said personnel with Arkansas Emergency Transport Ambulance were taking the woman from Paragould to a Little Rock health facility.

Sadler said in a brief news release that the woman reportedly jumped as the ambulance was traveling southbound along U.S. 67 on Monday. Troopers arrived at the scene at 12:13 p.m.

The woman's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

State Desk on 08/15/2017

Print Headline: Ambulance rider jumps, police say

