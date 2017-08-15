Arkansans arrive home to find intruder sleeping on couch in only his underwear, they tell police

Residents in northern Arkansas arrived back home to find a man clad in only his underwear sleeping on their couch, they told police.

Dale Costello, 51, of Mountain Home had gained entry into the residence after breaking a window Saturday night, authorities said.

The homeowners, who had been away for the weekend, said they found Costello wrapped up in one of their blankets Sunday.

Several food items and drinks had been consumed over that period of time, police said.

Costello reportedly told officers that he was thirsty and that someone was “out to get him,” according to a news release from the Mountain Home Police Department.

Records show he was arrested on felony charges of breaking or entering and criminal mischief as well as misdemeanor counts of theft of property and criminal trespassing.

Costello was released from the Baxter County jail Morning morning on $2,500 bond, according to an online inmate roster.