Central Arkansas police department picks veteran officer as new chief
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:57 a.m.
The Benton Police Department has named a veteran officer as its new chief.
In a news release Monday, the department said the new chief, Scotty Hodges, has served in every division and held every rank during his 21 years with the agency.
“Even though I was not born in Benton, Benton is my home,” Hodges said in a news release.
The Louisiana native is the eighth in his family to work in law enforcement.
His appointment, approved by the Benton City Council on Monday, comes after the retirement of Police Chief Kirk Lane on Aug. 6. Lane announced last month he was stepping away from the agency to become the new state drug director.
Judge Gary Arnold, who swore Hodges into his new role, called doing so a "special honor."
“Our city has come to expect having an outstanding police chief and an outstanding police department," Arnold reportedly said. "That’s what we expect and that’s what we are getting.”
