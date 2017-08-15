Body of missing Arkansas man found in bean field, agency says

The body of a 79-year-old Arkansas man who was reported missing Saturday was found in a bean field Tuesday morning, authorities say.

According to a news release from the St. Francis County Emergency Management Agency, a farmer discovered Floyd Loye Canard of Cherry Valley and his Ford F150 pickup about 7 a.m. in the farmer's bean field off St. Francis County Road 134 in a rural area northwest of Palestine.

Search efforts began Saturday afternoon, the agency said, after Canard called his family to say he was lost and that his truck had gotten stuck while he was turning around in an area with "a lot of trees."

The St. Francis County requested a Silver Alert on Sunday, and hundreds of volunteers canvassed several counties, according to an earlier news release.