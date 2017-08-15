Car kills man, 61, on Rogers street

A vehicle struck and killed a 61-year-old man as he tried to cross a street early Saturday in Rogers, police said in a news release.

William Garrett was crossing West Walnut Street going south at 5:53 a.m. when he was hit by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra headed east at South 28th Street, according to the news release. Garrett was using the crosswalk, police said.

Angela Fitchue, 29, was driving the car, according to the report. Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Both Fitchue and her passenger said the traffic light was green for them, the report showed. Neither person in the vehicle saw Garrett before the collision, police said.

No citation was issued Saturday. Police did not release information about Fitchue's passenger.

The investigation is ongoing, police spokesman Keith Foster said.

Metro on 08/15/2017