Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 3:13 a.m.

Conway doctor's rape trial postponed

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:55 a.m.

CONWAY -- A judge has postponed a Conway physician's trial on rape and sexual assault charges until next year.

Dr. Robert Rook, 62, had been scheduled to go on trial in September in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

Under Judge Charles Clawson Jr.'s order, Rook's trial now is set for April 10-20. If an unrelated trial finishes earlier than expected, Rook's case would go to trial Feb. 5-16.

Rook faces 10 counts of rape, 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault involving 14 women, all patients.

Rook's next pretrial hearing will be Nov. 21.

State Desk on 08/15/2017

Print Headline: Conway doctor's rape trial postponed

