Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 11:47 a.m.

Food: Cooking with cream cheese

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.

Cream cheese may be one of the best accidents to come out of an American kitchen. In 1872, American dairyman William Lawrence of Chester, N.Y., was trying reproduce a French cheese called Neufchatel and well, the rest is history.

From poundcake to party dips, cream cheese adds a touch of richness to almost any recipe.

For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style section.

