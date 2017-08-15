Football, Arkansas' loss is an angel gained

For the better part of two weeks, Frank Broyles had held his wife, Barbara, at bay. They were with the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team on tour in Japan, where the Razorbacks played six exhibition games.

Almost every day, Broyles would remind his sweet wife they would be in Hong Kong soon and she could shop until she dropped. Usually, after that Broyles and longtime friend Ted Harrod would play tennis doubles against Eddie Sutton and assistant coach Bill Brown.

The games were highly competitive, but Broyles and Harrod -- who has been battling cancer and choked back tears Monday when he learned Broyles was on a first-class ride to heaven -- won every time.

Meanwhile, Barbara was making her list and checking it twice. There were six children back home, and she wanted them all to have something (many somethings as it turned out) special.

When the party got to Hong Kong, Broyles lived up to his promise, so much so they had to buy three more large suitcases.

On the next to last day of the trip, Broyles and Sutton were introduced to a guy selling fake Rolex watches. They bought all he had and sent him for more. Sutton had sons, too, and both had lots of friends.

When the group landed in Seattle, there was a long line for customs. Broyles asked aloud, to no one in particular, what possibly could be taking so long.

Suddenly, a man broke free from behind the area for agents and rushed up to Broyles.

"You are him," he said as a puzzled look crossed Broyles' face.

"You are Frank Broyles," the man said, admiration and awe all over his face. "You and Mr. Keith Jackson are great. I love listening to you analyze a game."

At the time, Broyles was not only director of athletics at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville but he also was a color analyst on ABC's Game of the Week (1977-1985).

The man quietly told Broyles and his party to follow him. He led them through customs, where every declaration was approved without a single question, no taxes were paid and the group was escorted to the gate by the customs official.

More than saving Broyles hundreds of duty dollars for the purchases, it was a glimpse into what a great national ambassador Broyles was for college football and the state of Arkansas.

Years later, while Arkansas was at the Cotton Bowl, Harrod's former daughter-in-law went on a local TV station and claimed Razorbacks were being paid for summer employment but not working.

Harrod denied the allegations, but he received a five-year ban from Razorback activities and he and Broyles never socialized again. Harrod fell on the sword rather than fight.

"Frank Broyles was a man of great Christian ethics," Harrod said Monday. "He was one of the greatest people I ever met. He will be missed deeply by a loyal and loving family and fan base."

For more than a month, word had spread that the 92-year-old Broyles was struggling and that his lovely wife Gen -- who brought joy into his later life after Barbara died in 2004 -- and children had hospice in the home.

When Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer's years ago, he doted on her and cautiously kept her active even when she was referring to him as "Big Guy." He never left her side.

He wrote a playbook for Alzheimer's caregivers that can still be obtained at broylesfoundation.com.

A few years ago, Broyles got the same diagnosis. He knew he couldn't win, but he fought with grace and dignity until the inevitable happened Monday.

A great coach and greater director of athletics, Frank Broyles is homeward bound.

Sports on 08/15/2017