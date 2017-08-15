Fourth business leader quits Trump council after president's response to Virginia violence

WASHINGTON — A fourth business leader resigned Tuesday from President Donald Trump's White House jobs council after his equivocal original response to violence by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va.

The parade of departing leaders includes the chief executives for Merck, Under Armour and Intel and now the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

Alliance president Scott Paul, in a tweet, said simply, "I'm resigning from the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because it's the right thing for me to do." Within minutes of the tweet, calls to Paul's phone were being sent to voicemail.

Corporate leaders have been willing to work with Trump on taxes, trade and reducing regulations, but they've increasingly found themselves grappling with cultural and social divides amid his lightning rod-style of leadership. The CEOs who left the council quickly faced his anger.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, "For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!"

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, one of only four African-Americans to lead a Fortune 500 company today, was the first to tender his resignation Monday.

He was assailed almost immediately by Trump on Twitter.

Then came resignations from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and then Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.