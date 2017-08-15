Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 6:21 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:18 a.m.

Star Trek Discovery will debut at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 on CBS before moving to the streaming service CBS All Access. An incorrect premiere date was given in The TV Column on Thursday.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online