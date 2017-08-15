Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 3:15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:56 a.m.

Bobby Kennedy Construction of Quitman was the low bidder for a contract awarded by North Little Rock for the extension of Counts Massie Road. An article Monday about the project listed an incorrect city for the company.

Metro on 08/15/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online