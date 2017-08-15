Guard, 6-7, not afraid to switch spots

Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball Coach Mike Anderson and his staff will host versatile guard Jordan Phillips for an official visit during the Sept. 15-17 weekend.

Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Arlington (Texas) Grace Preparatory Academy is a bigger guard with the ability to play both point and two-guard, and he's flexible enough to man both forward positions. He played for Dallas Showtyme Elite during the spring and summer, averaging 23 points, 7 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 3 steals over the summer.

His physicality creates mismatches against other guards and helps separate himself from his peers.

"That's my edge," Phillips said. "Like LeBron [James], he's 6-8, 260. That's his edge. I have to use that to the best of my ability. Being a big guard -- not only just being tall but being a pretty stout guy -- I use that to my advantage whenever I can."

He said he's communicating with Anderson, associate head coach Melvin Watkins and assistant Scotty Thurman.

"They really say how they really get up and down the floor -- uptempo-type team," Phillips said. "That's really my style of play getting up and down the floor. Like it really doesn't matter which position because they're all on the perimeter. Like one through four, they stay on the perimeter and that's the type of player I am."

Phillips has scholarship offers from TCU, Fresno State, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and others. He's expected to receive an offer from the Hogs soon.

He also plans to officially visit Virginia Tech on Sept 29. Fresno State, TCU and Arizona State are other possibilities for official visits.

"Those will probably be the other three, maybe," Phillips said.

He's researched the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on the internet and is intrigued.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the campus," Phillips said. "I've heard it's pretty nice. It looks like a pretty nice campus, and I'm looking froward to meeting Coach Anderson and the staff."

In talking to the coaching staff, Phillips senses a strong family atmosphere.

"Coach Anderson was telling me how he's going to care for me as if I was his own son," Phillips said. "I wouldn't have anything to worry about when I get in campus. Just things like that and instilling that into me and just saying he's going to show that. He's talking about it, but he actually wants to show that he's going to do that."

Phillips has been talking to Thurman for about a year and values their relationship.

"Coach Thurman is a real cool guy," Phillips said. "He texts me every day to check on me. Coach Thurman and I are pretty close. I appreciate him."

Phillips embraces what his coaches ask of him.

"I can do whatever a coach needs me to do to get the win," he said. "I feel like I can go down low and get some rebounds, if he needs me to. Score the ball, handle, lock up the other team's best player. I feel like I can do a little bit of everything."

He has a 3.5 grade-point average and plans to major in business.

"My dad stays on me about my education," Phillips said. "Since day one he's been on me about my grades. He's always telling me one day the basketball is going to stop bouncing and I'm going to have to use my head to provide for my family."

Phillips is not sure whether he'll sign during the early signing period in November.

"I really don't know yet," Phillips said. "Once I see which school is the best fit for me, that's when I'm going to decide. When the time is right."

