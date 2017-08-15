I-30 lanes to close for bridge checks

A routine inspection of the Interstate 30 bridges crossing over railroad tracks just north of the Interstate 30/Interstate 530/Interstate 440 interchange will require lane closings Wednesday and Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

A 1-mile section of the outside eastbound lane in the vicinity of the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The same section of the outside westbound lane will be closed during the same hours Thursday, also weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers, signs and traffic cones, the department said.

Metro on 08/15/2017