Subscribe Register Login

I-430 northbound shut after standoff near I-40 in North Little Rock, police say

Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 3:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

I-430 northbound shut after standoff near I-40 in North Little Rock, police say

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 2:55 p.m. Updated today at 3:09 p.m.

this-photo-from-the-arkansas-department-of-transportation-shows-traffic-backed-up-on-northbound-interstate-430-shortly-before-245-pm-the-road-was-closed-because-of-a-police-standoff-according-to-the-agency

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

This photo from the Arkansas Department of Transportation shows traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 430 shortly before 2:45 p.m. The road was closed because of a police standoff, according to the agency.

UPDATE:

One lane of northbound Interstate 430 has reopened after that side of the highway was shut by a police standoff, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the standoff that prompted the closure, which officers said developed after a pursuit, had ended.

EARLIER:

Part of Interstate 430 in North Little Rock is closed Tuesday afternoon because of a police standoff south of Interstate 40, officials said.

The Arkansas Transportation of Department said northbound lanes were closed because of a standoff.

A North Little Rock Police Department spokeswoman said officers were in pursuit of a vehicle that stopped off Interstate 430. Negotiators were speaking with the person or people in that vehicle, which prompted the highway closure, she said.

Arkansas State Police said troopers are assisting.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a significant traffic backup in the area.

Check back for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: I-430 northbound shut after standoff near I-40 in North Little Rock, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online