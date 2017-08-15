I-430 northbound shut after standoff near I-40 in North Little Rock, police say

UPDATE:

One lane of northbound Interstate 430 has reopened after that side of the highway was shut by a police standoff, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the standoff that prompted the closure, which officers said developed after a pursuit, had ended.

EARLIER:

Part of Interstate 430 in North Little Rock is closed Tuesday afternoon because of a police standoff south of Interstate 40, officials said.

The Arkansas Transportation of Department said northbound lanes were closed because of a standoff.

A North Little Rock Police Department spokeswoman said officers were in pursuit of a vehicle that stopped off Interstate 430. Negotiators were speaking with the person or people in that vehicle, which prompted the highway closure, she said.

Arkansas State Police said troopers are assisting.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a significant traffic backup in the area.

Check back for updates.