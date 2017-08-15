• Simone Askew, 20, an international history major at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., is the first black woman to be named first captain, the highest position in the cadet chain of command and leader of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets.

• Clayton Nelson, 23, of Kasilof, Alaska, was charged with felony eluding and other counts after state troopers said he fled in his pickup and made a fake 911 call to divert officers trying to arrest him on a felony warrant in an assault case.

• Robert Hartman, a police corporal in Lower Township, N.J., said officers were called when a 67-year-old boater sailing to Texas became confused in the dark and beached his boat on the New Jersey shore, prompting officers to take him to a hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

• Cindy Lane, a police lieutenant in Orlando, Fla., said a woman and her husband suffered burns when the woman lit a cigarette and caused their gas grill to explode in their SUV because of an open propane tank valve.

• Eugene Clark, 58, was putting warning cones around a sinkhole in a Philadelphia street when the asphalt gave way, sending him tumbling into a 10-foot-deep hole where he spent the next hour with injuries to his back, ankle and wrist until firefighters arrived to pull him out.

• George Meyer, 61, faces an aggravated assault charge after pulling out a handgun at a church in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and saying "Bang, you're dead," to a martial arts instructor during an argument over using firearms for self-defense, police said.

• Joseph Rieger, a police sergeant in Woolwich Township, N.J., and two fellow officers used a lasso and dog treats to lure an escaped pet pig back into its owner's yard, prompting dozens of comments on social media after the department invited people to make their best "pig/bacon/cop" jokes.

• Gideon Oji, a native of Nigeria who lives in Marrow, Ga., gulped down 22½ 16-ounce bowls of raw kale served with oil and vinegar in eight minutes to win the Kale Yeah! Competition at the Erie County Fair in Hamburg, N.Y., for the second year in a row.

• Karen Tufo is offering to buy drinks for a couple who became the life of the party after crashing Tufo's wedding reception in Sparta, N.J., an act for which the crashers later left a card apologizing and saying they did it as a lark while on their first date.

