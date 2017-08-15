Home /
Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA — A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping in her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.
Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.
The 46-year-old tells The Philadelphia Inquirer her co-worker picked up the sandwich at a Langhorne restaurant in November. The two started to eat when she "felt something funny" and thought the bun was burned.
Her co-worker says she knew it was a rodent because she saw the whiskers and tail.
Manfalouti's lawyer says the franchise owner and store weren't responsive to their complaints.
Owner Dave Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain say they can't comment on litigation.
Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.
