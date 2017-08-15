Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 9:12 a.m.

Lottery ticket sold in Arkansas wins $25,000 a year for life for lucky buyer

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 9:04 a.m.

Someone in Arkansas bought a lottery ticket that will pay them $25,000 a year for life.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Director Bishop Woosley said on Twitter Tuesday morning that the winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold at White Oak Station 35 in Rogers.

The winner can elect to receive the yearly $25,000 for the rest of his or her life, or take a lump sum of $390,000. Both amounts are before taxes.

The $25,000-for-life prize means the buyer matched all five white balls in the draw game, but missed the sixth "Lucky Ball." Tickets that match all six numbers win the buyer $1,000 a day for life.

The winning ticket has not yet been claimed.

