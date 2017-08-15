Ice cream in payload of SpaceX capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A SpaceX capsule rocketed to the International Space Station on Monday, carrying tons of science research, plus ice cream.

As has become customary on these cargo flights, SpaceX landed its leftover booster back at Cape Canaveral shortly after liftoff, a key to its long-term effort to recycle rockets and reduce costs.

"Gorgeous day, spectacular launch," said Dan Hartman, NASA's deputy manager of the space station program.

It was the 14th successful booster landing for SpaceX and the sixth on the giant X at the company's touchdown spot at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, just a few miles from its NASA-leased pad at Kennedy Space Center.

Experiments make up most of the 6,400 pounds of cargo, which should reach the orbiting lab Wednesday. That includes 20 mice that are supposed to return alive inside the SpaceX Dragon capsule in about a month.

There was extra freezer space, so NASA packed little cups of vanilla, chocolate and birthday cake ice cream, as well as ice cream candy bars.

Trump open to pardon for ex-sheriff

President Donald Trump told Fox News that he is "seriously considering" issuing a pardon for former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted last month of criminal contempt for ignoring a judge's order to stop detaining people because he suspected them of being illegal aliens.

Trump told the news outlet during a conversation in Bedminster, N.J., that the pardon could come quickly, perhaps in a matter of days. Fox News reported the conversation on its website Monday.

Trump called Arpaio a "great American patriot" who had "done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration."

Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt last month by a federal judge in Arizona. He faces up to six months in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 5. Jack Wilenchik, Arpaio's attorney, said after Arpaio was convicted that the former sheriff would appeal to get a jury trial and that the judge's conclusion was "contrary to what every single witness testified in the case."

Arpaio told Fox News, "I would accept the pardon because I am 100 percent not guilty."

Arpaio, 85, has long been an advocate for Trump and spoke in support of him at the Republican National Convention in July. Arpaio is well-known for his tactics against criminals or suspected criminals, such as forcing inmates to wear pink underwear and sleep outdoors in his "Tent City Jail."

U.S. cites 'mishap' in 2 soldiers' deaths

WASHINGTON -- A Pentagon spokesman said two U.S. soldiers killed Sunday in Iraq were casualties of a U.S. artillery "mishap."

The spokesman, Army Col. Rob Manning, said an Army artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position "when a mishap occurred." He said there is no indication that Islamic State militants played a role in the deaths. In addition to the two soldiers killed, five others suffered injuries that Manning said were not life-threatening.

The spokesman said he could provide no other details because the incident is under investigation. The names of those killed have not been publicly released.

When the deaths were announced Sunday, the U.S. military said the incident did not involve enemy fire.

Oklahoman jailed in bank-bombing plot

A 23-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested after he tried to blow up a bank in downtown Oklahoma City using a vehicle bomb similar to the one that destroyed the federal building there in 1995, federal officials said Monday.

The man, Jerry Drake Varnell, had been plotting the attack for months, officials said, but was thwarted by a long-running undercover investigation led by an FBI joint terrorism task force.

Varnell was arrested early Saturday after he parked a van loaded with what he believed to be a working explosive device in an alley next to the bank, and then dialed a number on a cellphone that he thought would set it off, officials said. The device was inert and could not explode, officials said.

According to court documents, Varnell had espoused an anti-government ideology and had expressed an interest in carrying out an attack that would echo the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in April 1995, which killed 168 people.

