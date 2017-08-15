The World in Brief

Deadly mudslides strike Sierra Leone

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Mudslides and torrential flooding killed more than 300 people in and around Sierra Leone’s capital early Monday after heavy rains, with many victims trapped in homes buried under tons of mud.

Survivors and volunteers dug through the mud and debris, at times with their bare hands, in a desperate search for family members, and military personnel were deployed to help with the rescue operation in the West African nation.

Sierra Leone’s national broadcaster announced late Monday that the death toll had risen above 300. Initial Red Cross estimates said as many as 3,000 people were left homeless by the disaster, and the figure was expected to rise. Communications and electricity also have been affected.

The mortuary at Connaught Hospital was overwhelmed by the number of dead, and bodies had to be placed on the floor, said coroner’s technician Sinneh Kamara.

The toll did not include those buried alive in their homes as they slept. More bodies also were expected to be found as floodwaters receded.

Hezbollah allows Syrian rebels to exit

BEIRUT — Hundreds of Syrian rebels and civilians started leaving the Lebanon-Syria border area Monday after a deal was reached for their departure after days of delay, the media arm of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said.

In Beirut, meanwhile, the United States handed over to the Lebanese army eight Bradley Fighting Vehicles, part of a total of 32 that will be delivered over the coming months. The military aid is aimed at helping Lebanon fight extremist groups and prevent further spillover from neighboring Syria.

At the border, buses carrying members of the Levant People’s Brigades rebel group started moving from the Lebanese border town of Arsal toward the Syrian village of Fleeta.

The evacuation comes nearly two weeks after more than 7,000 Syrians, many of them al-Qaida-linked fighters and their families, left Arsal after a Hezbollah offensive.

The Levant People’s Brigades, whose members did not take part in last month’s battles, will be heading to the Syrian town of Ruhaiba, about 31 miles northeast of the Syrian capital, Damascus, where they will return to normal life after an amnesty by the state, according to Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV.

Iran drone flying too close, Navy says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An unarmed Iranian drone shadowed a U.S. aircraft carrier at night and came close enough to F-18 fighter jets to put the lives of American pilots at risk, the Navy said Monday, reporting the second such tense encounter within a week.

The Iranian Sadegh drone flew without any warning lights during the encounter Sunday night with the USS Nimitz, said Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a spokesman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet.

The drone did not respond to repeated calls over the radio and came within 1,000 feet of U.S. fighters, he said.

That “created a dangerous situation with the potential for collision and is not in keeping with international maritime customs and laws,” McConnaughey said in a statement.

The drone was unarmed, the lieutenant said, though that model can carry missiles.

Many Kenyans shun protest, go to work

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta pleaded for peace and lawful demonstrations Monday, as the capital appeared to resume ordinary life after last week’s disputed elections.

Many Nairobi residents returned to work Monday despite a call by opposition leader Raila Odinga to stay at home to protest the elections, in which Kenyatta was declared the winner and which the opposition dismissed as fraudulent.

Kenyans have the right to protest but must do so peacefully, said Kenyatta, who previously appealed for unity after his victory was announced.

Odinga has said he will announce his “next step” today as the government urges people to resume their routines.

A Section on 08/15/2017