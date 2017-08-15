BILLS

New WR injured

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- The Bills revamped receivers are suddenly down a key addition with Jordan Matthews sidelined indefinitely because of a chip fracture in his sternum.

The Bills list Matthews as week to week, and General Manager Brandon Beane said Monday he's "hopeful" the newly acquired player will be ready for the season opener in four weeks. Beane said the team's medical staff is "still figuring it out," because the timetable for recovery depends on how quickly the bruising subsides and the bone heals.

Matthews hurt the midchest bone that connects his rib cage Sunday, during his first practice since joining the team via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Matthews finished practice before being escorted off the field to be evaluated.

It's unclear when Matthews was hurt, although he did fall hard along the sideline while attempting to make a leaping catch in one-on-one coverage with cornerback Shareece Wright during a team drill.

The Bills are counting on Matthews to fill Sammy Watkins' spot after he was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-round draft pick in a separate trade Friday. Buffalo gave up starting cornerback Ronald Darby to acquire Matthews and a third-round draft pick from Philadelphia.

JAGUARS

No game for Fournette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Marqise Lee won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled out both players Monday, reiterating that the team is going to be cautious with them.

Fournette has a "nagging" foot injury that Marrone said has "been kind of growing." The fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft attended practice Monday, but he wasn't wearing pads and didn't do any work.

Lee badly sprained his right ankle during practice Sunday. He was wearing a walking boot and using a crutch Monday.

"We're just being smart on it," Marrone said. "Obviously we'll probably hold those guys out for at least 'til after the game."

BEARS

Long booted

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. -- Three-time All-Pro offensive lineman Kyle Long was kicked out of Bears practice Monday for fighting.

Long was not available to reporters afterward, but Coach John Fox was asked about the confrontations he had with offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and defensive lineman John Jenkins.

"There's a standard we have, and it's something we weren't very pleased with," Fox said. "I haven't had a chance to visit with him yet, but it's something that we'll handle internally."

Long's fifth NFL training camp has been a mental and physical challenge as he slowly works his way back from the reconstructive right ankle surgery he had in November. Fox has indicated there's a significant chance Long won't play in any exhibition games.

49ERS

Rice takes field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers made a big-time acquisition at wide receiver -- at least for one practice.

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice put on the cleats and took part in practice with the 49ers on Monday, running patterns and doing stretches in individual drills, dishing out tips to young receivers and even shadowing the wideouts during team drills.

"Oh man, that was pretty exciting," undrafted rookie Kendrick Bourne said. "Kind of had me kind of nervous but definitely very excited. Being out here practicing with him and seeing how much older he is and he can still move well. It was good learning. I learned a lot from him."

Rice has plenty of knowledge from a 20-year career that featured NFL records with 1,549 catches, 22,895 yards receiving, 208 total touchdowns and three Super Bowl titles.

He even showed he still has some moves at age 54, nearly 13 years removed from his final game, with the way he ran patterns during individual drills.

"It's definitely inspiring," Bourne said. "It just tells you how hard you can go and you can push your body to limits that you didn't know you could go."

The 49ers are making a more concerted effort this season to highlight their rich history and bring former players back into the fold under new General Manager John Lynch and Coach Kyle Shanahan.

NFL

Goodell sees 'other side'

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Asked about players who did not stand for the national anthem before preseason games, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that while the playing of the anthem is a special moment to him, "We also have to understand the other side."

Goodell made the comments at University of Phoenix Stadium during a 45-minute question-and-answer period with Arizona Cardinals club seat holders. One season ticket-holder, Bruce Olson, asked the commissioner whether players were going to continue to protest during the anthem and if anything could be done about it.

"It's one of those things where I think we have to understand that there are people that have different viewpoints," Goodell said.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat on the visiting bench during the anthem before the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat on a cooler during the anthem Saturday night on the field at University of Phoenix Stadium. Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn raised a first before his team's game.

The fact that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still looking for a team to play for after his kneel-down protests last season is also a hot topic.

Goodell, without mentioning any of the players, said other players are taking the platform they have into local communities to create dialogue toward positive change.

"Protest to progress is what I call it, and we all have to recognize that if we want to see change, let's go out and try to make that change happen in a peaceful and important way," Goodell said.

SEAHAWKS

Bennett intends to sit

CARSON, Calif. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett plans to sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice, and he expects a backlash over an issue that is "bigger than a sport."

He sat on the visiting bench during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, a decision he made before weekend protests by white supremacists at the University of Virginia.

The violence in Charlottesville, Va., solidified Bennett's decision.

"With everything that's been going on the last couple of months and especially after the last couple of days, seeing everything in Virginia, seeing what's going on out there earlier today in Seattle, I just wanted to be able to use my platform to be able to continue to speak over injustice," Bennett said. "First of all, I want people to understand I love the military. My father was in the military. I love hot dogs like any other American. I love football like any other American, but I don't love segregation."

