Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Auburn to start Stidham

The Auburn Tigers are banking on Jarrett Stidham to jump-start the passing game and the offense. Tigers coach Gus Malzahn announced in a Twitter post Monday that he had just informed the team that Stidham will start in the opener Sept. 2 against Georgia Southern. Malzahn posted that "the team is excited for Jarrett and ready for the season." The 6-3, 214-pound sophomore enrolled in January as the nation's top-rated junior college prospect. He beat out Sean White, who has gone 9-7 in starts over the past two seasons. The Tigers ranked 112th nationally in passing offense last season and 49th in scoring. Stidham figures to bring more mobility and downfield passing to the uptempo offense run by Malzahn and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey than Auburn has had since Nick Marshall left after the 2014 season. Stidham was the offensive MVP in Auburn's spring game, when White was sidelined while recovering from surgery to repair a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma.

McElwain's patience wanes

Florida Coach Jim McElwain didn't hesitate when asked whether troubled receiver Antonio Callaway is running out of chances after his third off-the-field issue in the past 20 months. "Absolutely," McElwain said Monday. "The one thing I will do is I'll continue to help. I'll continue to be there. I'll continue to support. But obviously the consequences, you make your own bed, man." Callaway was one of seven Florida players suspended Sunday from team activities and the season opener against Michigan. The players reportedly purchased items at the campus bookstore with their student identification cards, which didn't have sufficient funds for the transactions, and later sold the items for cash. Keivonnis Davis, Richerd Desir-Jones, James Houston, Ventrell Miller, Jordan Smith and Kadeem Telfort also were suspended for their roles in the scheme. Callaway's involvement might be the most alarming given his recent stumbles. The junior from Miami was cited for marijuana possession in May while he was a passenger in a car with Kendrick Williams, a 40-year-old Gainesville man with a history of criminal charges. Callaway pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia last month and was fined $301.Callaway also was accused of sexual assault in January 2016, prompting the university to suspend him for the spring semester while the incident was investigated. Callaway eventually was found not responsible during a student code of conduct hearing, but he acknowledged under oath that he was high on marijuana at the time of the alleged assault. He has 89 receptions for 1,399 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons.

SOCCER

Ronaldo banned 5 games

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool, and now Real Madrid has lost its main man for five matches at the start of the Spanish season. Ronaldo was banned for five games Monday after shoving a referee who sent him off for diving in Madrid's 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. Ronaldo was suspended for one game for the red card in Sunday's Super Cup first leg at Barcelona, and four games for pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the back, the Spanish football federation said. Ronaldo will miss Wednesday's return leg of the Super Cup in Madrid plus the first four matches of Real Madrid's league title defense. Ronaldo and Madrid have 10 days to appeal the federation's ruling. Ronaldo scored on a long-range strike to put Madrid up 2-1 in the 80th minute, moments after Lionel Messi had equalized for Barcelona from the penalty spot. But Ronaldo's goal celebration -- when he took his shirt off and flexed his muscles -- earned him a yellow card. Two minutes later, he charged into the area and collided with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. Ronaldo went down hoping for a penalty. Instead, referee De Burgos showed him a second yellow for diving and sent him off. Ronaldo raised his arms in disbelief, then stepped up to De Burgos and shoved him in the back with his right hand.

TENNIS

Federer withdraws

Wimbledon champion Roger Federer withdrew Monday from the Western & Southern Open in Glendale, Ariz., because of a back injury. He has won the Masters series tournament seven times. The move was announced on the first full day of matches. This U.S. Open warmup has now lost five of the top six players in the men's rankings. Federer, a 19-time major champion, said in a statement he "tweaked" his back last week at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, where he lost Sunday's final to Alexander Zverev. The Swiss star, ranked No. 3, is sidelined along with No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 4 Stan Wawrinka, No. 5 Novak Djokovic and No. 6 Marin Cilic, the defending champion. Only No. 2 Rafael Nadal, the top-seeded player, remains in the draw. Federer's withdrawal means Nadal, who lost in the third round at Montreal, will return to No. 1 when new ATP rankings are released Aug. 21. American Sam Querry became the first seeded player to advance. The 15th seed cruised into the second round with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over wild card Stefan Kozlov. Mischa Zverev also advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Fernando Verdasco. In women's first-round action, 15th-seeded Madison Keys held off unseeded CoCo Vandeweghe for a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory. Earlier, 2016 Olympic singles gold medalist Monica Puig lost to fellow qualifier Taylor Townsend, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

BASEBALL

Strasburg on rehab

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg struck out 5 and allowed 3 hits and 1 walk in a rehab start for the Class A Potomac Nationals. Facing the Salem Red Sox, Strasburg showcased good command of his fastball and good movement on his curveball as he allowed one earned run. The plan was for Strasburg to throw about 75 pitches in five innings. Strasburg has been on the disabled list with a nerve impingement in his right elbow since July 27. He left two innings into his last start July 23 at Arizona and has been working to get back since. The 29-year-old is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 20 games this season.

Sabathia on mend

CC Sabathia hopes to come off the disabled list as soon as he is eligible Saturday. The New York Yankees left-hander threw a bullpen session before Monday's Subway Series opener against the New York Mets and said his right knee felt much better. "I was cutting it loose at the end," he said. "Very encouraged." Sabathia left a start at Toronto in pain Aug. 8 with knee inflammation. The next day he had cortisone, platelet rich plasma and Synvisc injections. He threw about 30 pitches Monday and plans to throw another bullpen in a few days. Sabathia is 9-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 19 starts. He pitches with a brace because of the knee, which was repaired with surgery in July 2014 and again in October. Before last week, he had not had pain injections since the operation last fall. He said additional shots might be necessary this season.

Peralta on paternity leave

The Arizona Diamondbacks put outfielder David Peralta on the paternity leave list after the birth of his first child. Arizona also recalled right-hander J.J. Hoover from Class AAA Reno on Monday. Peralta turned 30 on Monday and became a father when his wife, Jordan, gave birth to a girl named Sofia. Peralta is hitting .303 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI in 103 games this season. Hoover, who turned 30 on Sunday, is 1-1 with a 4.82 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 appearances with the Diamondbacks this season. He had a 1.13 ERA with 8 strikeouts in 6 games with Reno.

